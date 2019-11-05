International Development News
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' after facing flak over changing its name.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam
N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' after facing flak over changing its name. The Andhra Chief Minister ordered to immediately cancel the Government Order stating redesignating 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' as 'YSR Vidya Puraskars'.

This development comes hours after Reddy led-YSRCP government faced criticism for renaming the award. "The government has ordered to re-designate the 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' as 'YSR Vidya Puraskars' from 2019 onwards for distribution on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as National Education Day on November 11, 2019," read a previous Government Order (GO) issued in this regard.

Soon after the above Government order was released, opposition strongly condemned the move. Taking to Twitter former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu made a scathing attack on Reddy-led YSRCP government.

"Dr. Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his inspiring life. YS Jagan's government changing "APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar" to "YSR Vidya Puraskar" is a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man," Naidu tweeted. BJP leader Lanka Dinakar and TDP National General Secretary, Ram Mohan Naidu K had also denounced the move. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards after facing flak over changing its name. The Andhra Chief Minister ordered to immediately cancel the...

Trump plugs son's book while accusing Bidens of self-dealing

President Donald Trump has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of major ethical lapses and railed against Bidens son for allegedly profiting off his fathers office. But on Monday, Trump used his Twitter feed to publicize a new book by h...

Hong Kong stocks extend gains on policy support, trade hopes

Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, helped by hopes of more stimulus to arrest cooling growth on the mainland and the island city and signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Hang Seng index rose 0.5, to 2...

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS to go on sale in China on Nov 10

The Huawei Mate 30 RS which was unveiled back in September under the Huawei Mate 30 series is all set to go on sale in China, starting from November 10. The other flagship smartphones unveiled under the series, namely the Huawei Mate 30 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019