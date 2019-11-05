PM Modi reviews Delhi's air pollution, Gujarat cyclone situations

By Modi-Pollution-Cyclone-Situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the air pollution situation in Delhi and the cyclone 'Maha' situation in Gujarat with senior officials here on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra and Principal Advisor to Prime Minister PK Sinha were amongst those present in the meeting. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a few places over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are likely to receive rainfall on November 6 and 7 due to the formation of extremely severe cyclonic storm Maha.

It further said that heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching up to 90 to 100 kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5 metres, are expected in several areas. Meanwhile, toxic smog in Delhi has engulfed the national capital and its adjoining regions post-Diwali with the air quality index (AQI) docking at severe levels, putting the health of people under risk.

Stubble burning from neighbouring states, coupled with local sources of pollution, has made the air quality worse in Delhi-NCR region. A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi and the odd-even road rationing scheme, aimed at tackling pollution, is currently operational from November 4 to November 15. (ANI)

