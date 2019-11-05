J-K admin defends separate department of registration as lawyers strike enters 5th day

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday defended the creation of a separate department of registration, a decision which divested the judicial courts of its powers to register various documents leading to an indefinite strike by lawyers in most parts of Jammu region. The work in High Court and its subordinate courts remained affected for the fifth day on Tuesday following the strike called by Jammu chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) against the decision besides the proposed move to shift the High Court Jammu from its present location at Janipur to the outskirts of the city.

On October 23, the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of a new department, which will function under the overall administrative control of the revenue department, to provide hassle-free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease and bequest. Earlier, the revenue department was involved in the only issuance of 'Fard Intikhab (authentication of the property with reference to original record) and cost estimation of land on the ground of which registry of the same was being done by judicial officers.

In a half-page advertisement that had appeared in various local dailies here, the revenue department highlighted various advantages of a separate department of registration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "The department of registration has been created to make the process similar to the rest of the country. Unlike past the creation of a separate department shall substantially reduce the waiting time for the public in getting various types of deeds or documents registered," the advertisement read.

It said unlike past the applicant would not be required to pay any court fee in addition to the stamp duty payable while registration of a deed for the transfer of immovable property. "It will ensure easy and direct access to the public with the sub-registrars and registrars. It will enhance transparency and accountability because the revenue officers or officials responsible for issuance of fard intekhab shall be under the direct monitoring and control of the sub-registrars and registrars," the advertisement said.

It said the new department would also ensure speedy integration of the registration process with mutation of the land records and consequent updating of the revenue records instantly like Jamabandi and record of rights. "All the registration or mutation work shall be under the single roof thereby reducing the time and resources of the public at large. Since the updation of Jamabandi (revenue records) shall be instant, it will ensure speedy computerization of land records as well, which will ultimately lead to shifting of the entire registration or mutation process online," the advertisement read.

It said the revenue officers or officials would be made duty-bound to attest the mutation soon after a deed is registered, without asking the applicant to supply the copy of the registered deed separately to the Tehsildar or concerned revenue officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)