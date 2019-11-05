International Development News
One killed, two injured as tree branch fell on them

  PTI
  • |
  Ballia
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:14 IST
One killed, two injured as tree branch fell on them

A man was killed and two others were injured when the branch of a drumstick tree fell on them on Tuesday morning, when they were sitting on a cement bench under the tree in Pipra Kala village near here, police said on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place around 8 am on Tuesday, when Aditya Kumar Rajbhar (20), Harish Rai Rajbhar and Gajendra Rajbhar were sitting under the tree and its branch suddenly fell on them.

Aditya died on the spot while the two others sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Police said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.



(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

