International Development News
Development News Edition

Condemn cowardly action against policemen, hope culprits brought to justice: IAS association

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:23 IST
Condemn cowardly action against policemen, hope culprits brought to justice: IAS association

The IAS officers' association on Tuesday strongly condemned the "cowardly action" against Delhi Police personnel at a court here and hoped culprits will be brought to justice soon. "We strongly condemn the cowardly action perpetrated against the police personnel at Tis Hazari Court. We stand by our colleagues in their time of distress and hope the culprits are brought to justice soon," said the association representing the officers of Indian Administrative Service.

The condemnation comes on a day when a large number of policemen held an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters. The protest was triggered by the assault on policemen on Monday following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday. "How is the josh...? LOW sir...!," read a poster carried by a policeman protesting outside the headquarters.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the court premises had led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured in the clashes that followed. Meanwhile, the IPS association also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with colleagues subjected to "humiliation" and "assault".

"Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!," the association tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Slain tahsildars driver succumbs to burns

A day after a woman tahsildar was allegedly burnt alive at her office near here, her driver, who tried to rescue her, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, police said. Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, 37, died on the spot after shewas allegedly set on...

BJP not ready to discuss sharing of CM's post: Girish Mahajan

BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday said the party was not ready to discuss sharing of the Maharashtra chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next CM. Mahajan, a senior minister in the outgoing...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019