International Development News
Development News Edition

12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, says Agriculture Ministry

The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that there has been nearly 12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to the same period in 2018, with 31,402 such incidents detected, of which Punjab accounts for a maximum of 25,366 cases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:41 IST
12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, says Agriculture Ministry
Stubble being burnt in a field. File photo . Image Credit: ANI

The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that there has been nearly 12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to the same period in 2018, with 31,402 such incidents detected, of which Punjab accounts for a maximum of 25,366 cases. With stubble burning in states neighbouring Delhi seen to be a major cause of rise in air pollution in the national capital, a release from Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said that steps had been taken for adopting mechanised crop residue management.

The release said that according to ICAR's Creams Laboratory latest bulletin of November 4, there has been "a reduction of 12.01 per cent in incidents of stubble burning compared to the same period in 2018." It said Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab recorded a reduction of 48.2 per cent, 11.7 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively this year till date.

"Total 31,402 burning events were detected in the three states between October 1, 2019 and November 3, 2019 which are distributed as 25366, 4414 and 1622 in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh respectively," the release said. It said that on directions from Prime Minister's Office in 2017 with regard to the pollution caused in Delhi NCR due to stubble burning, a high-level committee was set up under Secretary (Department of Agriculture Research and Education) which recommended adopting mechanised crop residue management.

The Ministry formulated a scheme which was included in the 2018-19 budget. The Central Sector Scheme, 'Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for in-situ Management of Crop Residue in the State of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi' was launched with a total outgo of Rs 1151.80 crore from 2018-19 to 2019-20 to tackle air pollution. It entailed subsidising machinery required for in-situ management of crop residue in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of 50 per cent of the cost is provided to the farmers for the purchase of in-situ crop residue management machines on an individual ownership basis. The financial assistance for the establishment of Custom Hiring Centres of in-situ crop residue management machinery is 80 per cent of the project cost. The release said that in 2018-19, Rs 269.38 crore, Rs 137.84 crore and Rs 148.60 crore have been released to the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh respectively, for distribution of in-situ crop residue management machinery to the farmers on subsidy, establishment of Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) and undertaking Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities.

During 2019-20, Rs 273.80 crore, Rs 192.06 crore and Rs 105.29 crore have also been released so far to the three state governments respectively. The release said that with this financial assistance, 29,488 machines have been acquired of which 10,379 machines were directly given to farmers and 19,109 machines given to CHCs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad FC look to build on first win

High on confidence after their first win in their previous game, Hyderabad FC would look to make sure their fortunes have indeed turned around after early struggle when they face NorthEast United in an Indian Super League match here on Wedn...

World News Summary: North Korea criticizes 'hostile policy' as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea criticizes hostile policy as U.S. diplomat visits South KoreaA U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a hostile policy that prevents progress in denuclea...

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to strong oppos...

US Domestic News Summary: Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-showsU.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019