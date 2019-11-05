Cop who caused injuries to trio riding 2-wheeler by throwing

A police sub-inspector was on Tuesday suspended a day after he allegedly threw a 'lathi' to stop three people speeding on a two-wheeler, resulting in injuries to them near Pollachi in the district, police said. As a video of the incident went viral, District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar ordered the suspension of Sambadham besides a departmental inquiry, they said.

Sambandham on vehicle check duty at Sangamapalayam on Monday evening noticed the trio on a motor cycle and overspeeding. He hurled a 'lathi' on the vehicle, as they failed to stop when asked by him, police said. The stick got stuck in one of the wheels leading to the vehicle skidding and the riders falling down and sustaining injuries, one of them seriously, they said.

Enraged over the incident, some public in the area abused the police personnel for his act, leading to brief tension. The injured men, hailing from here, had been admitted to the Pollachi Government hospital..

