'Tiger Triumph':9-day Indo-US joint military drill off AP from

As many as 1,200 Indian and 500 US soldiers, sailors and airmen will take part in the first-ever Tri-Services India-U.S. Amphibious Exercise from November 13 to 21 off Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Known as 'Tiger Triumph', the exercise will include events and field training that simulate moving a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief force from ship to shore, a press release form the US Consulate here said on Tuesday.

This exercise helps build the capacity of both the Indian and U.S. participants, while improving their ability to operate together. Approximately 1,200 Indian Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen, and 500 U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen will participate in the nine-day exercise, it said.

The exercise will give the U.S. and Indian forces the opportunity to exchange knowledge and learn from each other as well as establish personal and professional relationships. During Tiger Triumph, Indian and U.S. forces will become familiar with one anothers aviation support capabilities by conducting cross deck landings by the Indian Air Force on the USS Germantowns flight deck and executing a simulated casualty evacuation from the shore to the acting hospital ship, the release said.

The training pertains to developing either counter-terrorism or humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities. Part of the training incorporates surface movements from ship-to-shore, where U.S. and Indian forces will demonstrate naval integration, advance interoperability, and exchange best practices.

The UNS Jalashwa, USS Germantown, INS Airavat, and a survey vessel in a hospital ship role will be participating in the exercise. U.S. and Indian forces will embark on their counterparts ships during the sea phase to become familiar with each others tactics, techniques, and procedures.

According to a separate press release, The U.S.-India Defense Ties Conference will be held here from December 18-19. The Business Council for International Understanding and the Confederation of Indian Industry are organising the conference in partnership with the US Consulate.

The conference will bring together government officials, corporate leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs, to build on both countries achievements and further strengthen US-India collaboration in defence manufacturing and innovation, the release added..

