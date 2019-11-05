Families of policemen stage protest at India gate

Families of Delhi police personnel held a protest at India Gate and lighted candles on Tuesday demanding justice following clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on November 2. The protestors were holding placards some of which read 'save my husband from hooliganism of lawyers' and 'are lawyers above the law'.

A protestor, who had come from Dwarka, said suspension of police personnel should be taken back. "We fear that when a police official leaves home for work, it is not known whether he will return home without getting harmed," he said.

A woman taking part in the protest said, "protectors are not protected". "When lawyers can beat a policeman, it is possible that in the future the public will also lay hands on a police officer. What is wrong, it is wrong. Actions are always taken immediately against a policeman. Law is equal for all. The lawyers who have read the law are not following the law themselves," she said.

Another woman said her husband and her son were in the police. "We just want that their security should also be considered."

An elderly father said that those lawyers who acted irresponsibly should be traced and sent to jail. "We will protest till we get justice," he said. A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over a parking issue at Tis Hazari court, in which lawyers and police officials were injured. (ANI)

Also Read: BCD announces compensation for lawyers injured in clash with police at Tis Hazari court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)