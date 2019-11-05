Ahead of verdict, MRM starts campaign for communal harmony in

Ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya issue, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of RSS, has started a series of programmes in Telangana as part of its nation-wide campaign for communal harmony. In view of the coming Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya issue, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has already begun many programmes across the country by holding group meetings, public meetings, awareness camps on the sensitive issue, MRM Telangana Convener M A Sattar said here.

The aim of the campaign is to maintain communal harmony and in this regard, the MRM has similarly been conducting group meetings and public awareness campaigns in Telangana also for the last three days with people including the community's leaders and organisations, he said. "We are appealing to citizens to maintain communal harmony. Everyone should give respect to the Supreme Court's judgment and maintain peace and harmony.

We are also appealing to people not to misuse social media, share or forward such kind of posts, which may hurt the sentiments of any community", Sattar added..

