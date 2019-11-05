International Development News
Development News Edition

PMC depositors protest, 9 detained when they try to meet FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:40 IST
PMC depositors protest, 9 detained when they try to meet FM

At least nine depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained on Tuesday when they tried to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Mumbai, police said. A group of protesters gathered at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at 11 am and started raising slogans demanding they be allowed to withdraw money from their accounts above the limit prescribed by the RBI, an official said.

During the protest, some of them went to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building, located inside the BKC, where Sitharaman was supposed to address an event. "As they were trying to meet the finance minister without permission, police detained at least nine of them on the spot under section 68 of the Mumbai Police Act," the official said.

The detainees were released after the NSE event, he said. At the event, the finance minister said the government and Reserve Bank are working to resolve the issues being faced by the realty sector.

Sitharaman had last month faced irate depositors of the PMC bank, and promised to bring in legislative changes for upholding their interests. In September, RBI had imposed restrictions on the withdrawal limit of the account-holders after it found alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore.

On Tuesday, the apex bank enhanced the cash withdrawal to Rs 50,000 per account, which was the fourth such increase since the bank was placed under its direct control with an administrator on September 23. Five persons, including HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, were arrested by the police in the case.

Several protests have been held by the depositors since September. At least eight depositors have died since the alleged scam came to light..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

TSRTC depot manager attacked, employees continue stir despite

A depot manager en route to work was allegedly attacked by some people in Nirmal district, as the TSRTC employees continued their month-long indefinite stir nothwithstanding the midnight deadline on Tuesday set by the Telangana government t...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Italian club Verona was on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday...

Navy gears up for relief ops as Cyclone Maha approaches Guj coast

As Cyclone Maha over East-Central Arabian Sea intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, the Navy said on Tuesday its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief HADR operations along the Gujarat and north Ma...

Cisco Meraki Simplifies Security and Expands Platform, Accelerating Partner Opportunities

News SummaryCisco Meraki expands its portfolio, giving IT teams a simple, secure, and intelligent platform for building and managing the network for their digital business. To help customers address an increasingly complex security landscap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019