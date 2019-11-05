Parts of Himachal likely to receive rains, snowfall from Thursday

The metrological department has forecast light to moderate rains and snowfall in some parts of Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday. An active western disturbance and cyclone Maha, currently lying over East Central Arabian Sea, is very likely to cause light to moderate rainfall over low and middle hills over the state, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

He said high reaches of the state are also likely to receive snowfall during this period. The rains may mar the Global Investors' Meet scheduled to be held in Dharamshala on Thursday and Friday.

The adverse weather conditions on these days may cause temporary traffic disruption between Manali and Leh, the Met director said, adding that day temperatures might also fall during this period.

