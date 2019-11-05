2 held for motorcycle thefts in Maha's Jalna

Two people were arrested and eighttwo-wheelers were recovered from them in Maharashtra's Jalnadistrict, police said on Tuesday

Vishal Ingle and Ratnadeep Pande from had stolen two-wheelers from Akola, Buldhana, Aurangabad besides here, policeofficial Yashwant Jadhav said

"They have confessed to several thefts," he added.

