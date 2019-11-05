International Development News
Indo-French bilateral joint training exercise Shakti 2019 underway in Rajasthan

A bilateral joint training exercise 'Shakti-2019' between India and France is underway at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges here.

  Bikaner (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 05-11-2019 21:31 IST
  Created: 05-11-2019 21:31 IST
Bilateral Joint training exercise 'Shakti-2019' between India and France is underway in Bikaner, Rajasthan. . Image Credit: ANI

A bilateral joint training exercise 'Shakti-2019' between India and France is underway at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges here. Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajasthan said, "With the aim of achieving inter-operability, a bilateral joint training exercise between India and France, 'Exercise SHAKTI,' is underway at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, till November 13."

The opening ceremony of the 14-day exercise was held at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges here on November 1. The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two armies and further strengthening the military relations between the two countries.

The opening ceremony saw the unfurling of the national flags of both countries amidst playing of the respective national anthems. The ceremony also witnessed synchronised marching of troops on martial tunes on au fait words of command of the contingent commanders. This was followed by an evocative speech by Reviewing Officers of both countries. (ANI)

