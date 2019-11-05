International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha bracing for another cyclone, 15 districts on alert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:45 IST
Odisha bracing for another cyclone, 15 districts on alert

With the depression over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a cyclone and trigger widespread rainfall, the Odisha government on Tuesday put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert to deal with a possible flood-like situation. The depression moved westward and lay centered over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, a senior IMD official said.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression shortly and into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, adding, chances of the cyclone hitting the Odisha coast are very low. "We have put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, P K Jena told reporters.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh and north Odisha coasts, Mohapatra said. "However, the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and possible location of its landfall are yet to be ascertained," he said.

The likelihood of a cyclonic storm in the region comes barely six months after cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha on May 3, claiming around 64 lives. The cyclone warning also comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rains that battered Odisha under the impact of a low-pressure area.

Mohapatra said light to moderate rainfall at most places over the coastal districts of Odisha is likely to commence from November 9. In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations might commence over the coastal districts from the same day, an IMD bulletin said.

Under its impact, squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8, and gradually increase thereafter, it said. Seas will be rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8.

"It will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal during November 8 and 9 and very high to phenomenal on November 10 morning," the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards.

The districts which were put on alert are: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri. The state government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with any situation, Jena said.

The Agriculture Department has also asked farmers to take appropriate safeguards in time to save their crops, harvested paddy, and vegetables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street takes a breather after trade-fuelled rally

U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday, weighed down partially by losses in healthcare stocks after a rally driven by hopes of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing propelled the three main indexes to record highs a day earlier. The ...

UK appoints new Special Envoy for countering violent extremism

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday announced a new Special Envoy for countering violent extremism as part of a wider counter-terrorism strategy. Former Labour Party MP John Woodcock, who has experience working on counter-terrorism leg...

India, Bangladesh to jointly produce film on Bangabandhu: Javadekar

India and Bangladesh will jointly produce two separate films based on Bangladeshs Liberation War and on the countrys founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday....

Delhi Metro achieves record number of 'journeys' on Sep 22: DMRC

Delhi Metro achieved a record number of journeys on September 22 with 62.99 lakh corridors being used by passengers to reach their destination, officials said on Tuesday. Journey or line utilization is calculated by the number of corridors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019