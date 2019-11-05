International Development News
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari Court clash: HC issues notice to BCI, other Bar associations

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bar Council of India (BCI) and other Bar associations on an application filed by Centre/Ministry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be not applicable to subsequent incidents.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:49 IST
Tis Hazari Court clash: HC issues notice to BCI, other Bar associations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bar Council of India (BCI) and other Bar associations on an application filed by Centre/Ministry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be not applicable to subsequent incidents. The notice was issued by a Bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar. Hearing on this matter will continue on Wednesday.

"Ask your members to excercise restraint," Chief Justice DN Patel advised bar leaders. "It is a question of prestige of all of us, Ministry of Home Affairs has mentioned the application," DN Patel added.

All the Bar associations have opposed this application. Various representative of Bars association and councils were there in the hearing. Delhi High Court had on November 3 directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with Saturday's clash between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here.

The High Court has also directed Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR and the copies of it shall be presented before it. The HC also ordered the Delhi Police to suspend two junior police officials. The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes.

The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

In last days, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain

Beirut, Nov 5 AP In his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of co...

UPDATE 3-Mylan shares slide after warning of hit to revenue

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday reevaluation of its portfolio of medicines will continue next year and cautioned of a hit to revenue, and its shares nearly 6. Mylan, which posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit with the...

UPDATE 2-Struggling Norwegian Air to sell more shares, launch bond issue

Norwegian Air plans to raise up to 316 million through its third share sale in two years and a bond issue to meet the struggling airlines financial needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. With mounting debts and suffering from th...

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr to support him to be CM

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works. Someb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019