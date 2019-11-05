TTD appoints Ramana Dikshitulu as hill temples agama advisor

A V Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, was on Tuesday appointed as agama (temple traditions) advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the temple, a top temple official said. The TTD has sent an appointment letter in this regard to Dikshitulu, a temple official told PTI.

Besides being the agama advisor, Dikshitulu would discharge his duties as the main trainer of young priests working in the shrine. In May last year, the 70-year-old Dikshitulu was abruptly made to retire from the post of chief priest of the shrine after he made a series of allegations of corruption against the temple administrators during the Telugu Desam Party regime, the official said.

Later, Dikshitulu approached the opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised him to do justice when his party comes to power, the official added PTI NVG NVG.

