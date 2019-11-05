Union Cabinet Secretary reviews air pollution situation in NCR
Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed the progress made in the arrangements, since Sunday, to control air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed the progress made in the arrangements, since Sunday, to control air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). A press note from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "It was observed that the cases of crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana still continues and that there is a need for more focussed action."
"These states have now been directed that more monitoring teams should be deployed on the field to ensure that the violators are taken to task by imposing suitable penalties," the press release said. "The situation in the capital where different agencies are coordinating was also discussed and it was felt that there was a need for enhanced efforts to control the situation. The states have also been directed to ensure that they are fully prepared for meeting any exigency in the future," it added. (ANI)
