Man kills sister's lover, held
A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a peon who was in relationship with his married sister, police said. The accused Ganesh Reddy, who works in a pest control firm, stabbed Akash More (30), who worked as a peon with a bank, outside his house in Padwal Nagar locality, an officer said.
He said Reddy was angry over More not breaking his relationship despite repeated warnings. More died while he was being taken to hospital, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Every vote in important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls
Maharashtra polls: Mohan Bhagwat advises voters to choose representatives taking issues into consideration
Maharashtra polls: Do vote, says Fadnavis
Equity market closed on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra
'Festival of democracy,' Nitin Gadkari urges people to cast their votes in Maharashtra polls