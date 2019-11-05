Man kills sister's lover, held

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a peon who was in relationship with his married sister, police said. The accused Ganesh Reddy, who works in a pest control firm, stabbed Akash More (30), who worked as a peon with a bank, outside his house in Padwal Nagar locality, an officer said.

He said Reddy was angry over More not breaking his relationship despite repeated warnings. More died while he was being taken to hospital, he added..

