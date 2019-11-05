Over 18,000 litres of liquor seized, 5 arrested in Noida

Over 18,000 liters of illicit foreign-made liquor worth over Rs 1 crore was seized and five people arrested in Noida and Greater Noida in one of the biggest such seizures in the region, officials said on Tuesday. The recovery was made during an operation carried out by the Sector 58 police station in Noida and those in Dadri and Jarcha in Greater Noida on Monday, the officials said.

"It was a massive operation during the past 24 hours against illicit liquor. Three trucks transporting over 18,000 liters of illicit foreign-made liquor were impounded and five accused arrested. The seized liquor is estimated worth over Rs 1 crore," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. The Sector 58 police intercepted a truck during checking at Labour Chowk and found that it was carrying a huge quantity of liquor hidden under sacks of grains, he said. "Over 400 cartons of liquor marked for sale in Haryana were seized from the truck, which was bound for Bihar," Krishna said.

In Dadri, police seized another truck bound for Kanpur and recovered around 400 cartons of illicit liquor, which were covered under a tarpaulin, he said. In Jarcha, over 220 cartons of illicit liquor were seized during a checking outside the Senthli police post, he said, adding the bottles recovered included various brands of imported scotch and malt whiskey.

A case had been registered in each of the three incidents and the probe was underway, police said. In September 2018, 60 bootleggers were arrested and around 35,000 liters of illicit liquor seized by the Noida police during 'Operation Yellow' in a period of 48 hours.

