International Development News
Development News Edition

Air quality improves, but still 'very poor' in Noida, Greater Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:34 IST
Air quality improves, but still 'very poor' in Noida, Greater Noida
Image Credit: ANI

The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida improved further on Tuesday but remained in the "very poor" category, even as penalties amounting to Rs 5 lakh were slapped on offenders defying a ban on construction, officials said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Greater Noida was 321 at 9.30 pm, down from 384 on Monday, while in Noida, it was 335, down from 383 the previous night, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The average AQI for the last 24 hours was recorded at 351 at 4 pm in Noida and at 340 in Greater Noida. An AQI between 300 and 400 falls in the "very poor" category, meaning it may cause respiratory illnesses on a prolonged exposure.

In a statement, the Noida Authority said penalties amounting to Rs 5.05 lakh were imposed on those found keeping construction material uncovered, in violation of the law. The district administration and the local authorities in the twin cities carried out water sprinkling on the roads to check dust, as the region grappled with a "public health emergency".

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said winds gusting up to 25 kmph were flushing out the pollutants faster. "There are good chances of rains in northwest India on Wednesday night and Thursday due to a western disturbance. The precipitation will cover Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre, said.

The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had last week announced a "public health emergency" in Delhi-NCR. It had also banned construction activities and bursting of firecrackers, and ordered shutting down of the dirty fuel-based industries, among others, till November 5.

On Monday night, the EPCA extended the ban till November 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-foreign minister Gabriel rejects offer to head German auto lobby

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected an offer to become the head of Germanys VDA car lobby group on Tuesday after media reports that he was in line for the post caused a public outcry and prompted accusations of nepotism. Gabriel...

Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

In a relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 party MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. The October 28 decision of the president rejecting the plea is based ...

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019