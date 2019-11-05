Visakhapatnam: 6 Bangladesh nationals, 10 others apprehended from railway station
As many as 16 people, including six Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended from Visakhapatnam Railway Station here for travelling without authentic identity proofs.
As many as 16 people, including six Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended from Visakhapatnam Railway Station here for travelling without authentic identity proofs. According to sources, the six Bangladesh nationals were travelling without passport, while the rest of the people belonged to Kharagpur, West Bengal.
After getting reliable information, police checked Yaswanthpur-Howrah train on Tuesday afternoon. All the people were travelling to Kolkata from Bengaluru by the train. Visakhapatnam Police, Police Task force along with Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force raided and checked the train.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Astros rout Nationals in Game 4, level World Series 2-2
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In a first, Amazon consignment ferried by train from Sealdah to Dankuni in West Bengal
NRC will not be implemeted in West Bengal, it will destroy peace: Mamata Banerjee
11 Bangladeshis apprehended by BSF in West Bengal
Seems some sort of censorship in place in West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as state officials refuse to attend his meeting
Four arrested with 82 kg cannabis in West Bengal