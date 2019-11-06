Guilty should be given exemplary punishment: IRS asso on DP-lawyers standoff

The guilty involved in the Delhi Police-lawyers violent standoff should be given "exemplary punishment", the all-India association of IRS (income tax) officers said. The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers association also expressed their solidarity with their "IPS brethren."

"The recent incident involving police and lawyers in Delhi is very unfortunate and against all norms of civilized behavior. "Violence by anybody and in any form is condemnable. We express solidarity with our IPS brethren. Guilty should be given exemplary punishment," the resolution of the association said.

The IRS association of the Income-tax Department represents about 4,000 officers working across the country. Thousands of Delhi Police personnel laid siege outside the police headquarters for almost 11 hours 0n Tuesday and staged a virtual revolt, which was sparked by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and the other on Saturday, following a dispute over parking vehicles between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the Tis Hazari Court complex here, which resulted in injuries to at least 20 security personnel and several lawyers.

