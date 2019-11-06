International Development News
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari Court clash: Agitating lawyers demand arrest of guilty cops

Agitating lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi Police personnel involved in the recent scuffle with advocates here should be put behind bars.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:04 IST
Tis Hazari Court clash: Agitating lawyers demand arrest of guilty cops
Mukesh Jain, lawyer at Tis Hazari Court, speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Agitating lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi Police personnel involved in the recent scuffle with advocates here should be put behind bars. Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Jain, lawyer, said: "Everything is fine but attacking lawyers with the gun is not acceptable. Lawyers have families to look after as well. The guilty cops must first be arrested."

Dharmendra Basoya, another lawyer, while criticising the police action, said: "Our lawyer friend was unnecessarily locked up by the policemen. He was also beaten up. After the incident, senior lawyers tried to salvage the situation, but the police refused to listen to him. We want justice." The lawyers are protesting against a clash between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday, which left at least 20 cops and several advocates injured.

Since then, lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act. One Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday.

Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after police allegedly opened fire on them. Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, and two Station House Officers (SHOs) also sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)

Also Read: Cong MP bookedfor obstructing cops from discharging duty

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Diksha, Ridhima share first round lead in Noida

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari returned identical cards of three-under 69 to share lead after the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday. Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi are chasing the leaders cl...

Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centres move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library NMML Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehrus legacy by taking...

Let MPs help farmers buy stubble management machinery: Harsimrat urges PM

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MPs provide financial assistance to farmers in their constituencies for buying machinery to dispose of crop residue cleanly. In a letter to the prime...

Don't drive cops to the wall, prejudge or humiliate them: Kiran Bedi to top brass

Men and women in uniform should never be driven to the wall, former IPS officer and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Wednesday and asked senior police officers to protect their subordinates. Bedis comments came in the backdrop of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019