Tis Hazari Court clash: Agitating lawyers demand arrest of guilty cops

Agitating lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi Police personnel involved in the recent scuffle with advocates here should be put behind bars. Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Jain, lawyer, said: "Everything is fine but attacking lawyers with the gun is not acceptable. Lawyers have families to look after as well. The guilty cops must first be arrested."

Dharmendra Basoya, another lawyer, while criticising the police action, said: "Our lawyer friend was unnecessarily locked up by the policemen. He was also beaten up. After the incident, senior lawyers tried to salvage the situation, but the police refused to listen to him. We want justice." The lawyers are protesting against a clash between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday, which left at least 20 cops and several advocates injured.

Since then, lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act. One Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday.

Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after police allegedly opened fire on them. Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, and two Station House Officers (SHOs) also sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)

