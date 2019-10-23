Cong MP bookedfor obstructing cops from discharging duty

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president and MP A Revanth Reddy has been booked for allegedly obstructing police personnel from performing their duty, police said on Wednesday. On October 21, Revanth Reddy was among several leaders and workers of the Congress taken into preventive custody in the city and other districts as they attempted to lay siege to the Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos official residence complex-cum-camp office here, they said.

They were seeking immediate resolution to the indefinite strike by State Regional Transport Corporation employees. The MP had reportedly given the slip to police men deployed at his house by riding pillion on a two-wheeler, a video of which has gone viral,and surfaced near Pragathi Bhavan where he was taken into preventive custody.

However, a Sub-Inspector of police lodged a complaint stating that the MP and his followers "pushed aside" policemen including the ACP when they tried to catch him when he was trying to go towards Pragathi Bhavan, police said. Reddy allegedly manhandled the ACP when the police personnel tried to stop him.

A case underIPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other sections was registered against the MP and others, a senior police official said. The Congress had earlier set a deadline of October 19 for the Telangana government to resolve the RTC employees' indefinite strike demanding fulfillment of various demands, failing which it would lay siege to the Pragathi Bhavan on October 21 and had given a Chalo Pragathi Bhavan call accordingly.PTI VVK BN BN.

