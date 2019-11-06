India to wait and watch how Pakistan keeps its commitment on security of pilgrims

India has shared specific terror threats with Pakistan and will wait and watch to see how Islamabad keeps its commitment on Kartarpur Corridor, government sources said on Wednesday. They said Pakistan has denied India's request to allow an advance team from India to see the arrangements and protocol at Kartarpur and has only allowed Indian High Commission officials to visit the site.

India had requested Pakistan to allow advance team from India to see the arrangements and protocol. India is yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on the list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib on November 9.

The first jatha will include dignitaries like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri along others will be going at Kartarpur on November 9. Sources said India has categorically asked Pakistan to provide the highest levels of security to visiting VVIPs and the threat of anti-India activities by SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) remains India's concern. Pakistan has assured security of pilgrims.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, will take place later this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Also Read: India, Pakistan set to sign pilgrim corridor pact amid Kashmir tension

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)