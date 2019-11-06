International Development News
Development News Edition

Couple, domestic help held for sexual assault on minor girl

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:11 IST
Couple, domestic help held for sexual assault on minor girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A couple and their domestic help were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, police said. The 22-year-old domestic help, who was the prime accused in the case, surrendered before a court here following the arrest of the couple, the police said.

The three accused have been remanded in judicial custody, they said. The alleged assault occurred a few months ago when the girl's family was living in a house rented out from the couple. The family complained that the domestic help sexually assaulted her with complete knowledge of the couple, they said.

The couple reportedly videographed the visuals of the assault, the police said. The mobile phones of the couple have been seized and sent for a detailed examination, they said.

The main accused surrendered before the court on Wednesday afternoon after police intensified their search for him, police said. The three have been charged under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Buckingham Palace: Queen's new outfits won't use real fur

London, Nov 6 AP Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has.The palace stateme...

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the International Atomic Energy Agencys IAEA work said on Wednesday, some describing it as harassm...

Nigeria and Togo among most improved in ease of conducting biz, reveals World Bank

Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa observed developing the business atmosphere with Nigeria gaining the first position among the years top global performers. According to the World Bank Groups Doing Business Daily, Togo stands next among all t...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019