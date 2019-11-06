Woman kills three children, self in Meghalaya

A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her three children by slitting their throats before ending her own life by stabbing herself in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district, police said Wednesday. Bodies of Mimi Samchi K Sangma and her children were found in the bedroom of their residence in Lower Tombuma area by her husband on Tuesday evening on his return from Assam.

"It appears that she slit the throats of her children aged 5 years, 2 years and 1 year killing them on the spot. She then killed herself by stabbing herself in the neck with a khukuri (a curved knife)," a senior district police officer said. The woman's husband who is a daily wage labourer, other relatives and neighbours were being questioned.

They claimed that she had been suffering from a mental illness for quite a long time and that has been aggravated in the past three months, the officer said. Superintendent of Police Dr Sacheng R Marak visited the spot.

Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles..

