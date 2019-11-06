International Development News
Spill over effect of Khaki vs black robes tiff: Four cops beaten up by lawyers ion Alwar

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  Updated: 06-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:40 IST
A group of lawyers of the Alwar district court near here on Wednesday allegedly beat up up four policemen, including a woman constable and a Haryana cop, amid the persisting tiff between the men in 'khaki' and black robes in the national capital. “The advocates beat up a woman constable, two male constables of Rajasthan police and one head constable of the Haryana Police. The policemen were doing their job but advocates thrashed them,” said Alwar Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh.

Deshmukh told PTI that four cases have been registered with two police stations in Alwar for thrashing of the four policemen. Kotwali police station SHO Adhyatm Gautam said the advocates thrashed the policemen in the district court premises, saying they were on strike in support of the Delhi advocates.

Three cases were lodged with Kotawali police station and one with Mahila police station, he said, adding no arrest has been made so far. Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Rajasthan Police Officers Association held a meeting in Jaipur and condemned the incident which occurred in Delhi's Tis Hazari court.

The association president and Additional SP Raghuveer Saini termed the conflict between police and advocates in Tis Hazari court premises "unfortunate". “We demand stern action against the guilty,” he said.

