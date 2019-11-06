International Development News
Development News Edition

Stubble burning has become "capital punishment" for Delhi :

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:46 IST
Stubble burning has become "capital punishment" for Delhi :

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said that the annual stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana ahead of winter has become "season greetings" to Delhi and also its "capital punishment" as it faces severe air pollution due to it. However, the "right ways" to combat air pollution in Delhi and other cities have not been implemented, he said at the fifth edition of Indian International Science Festival here.

Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seeking funds, the union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change said he should "look at his own backyard" particularly when the state had given machines for management of stubble instead of burning it. "In Delhi vehicular pollution is less and the smog, which we usually see in pictures and on television is mostly because of the dust, biomass and stubble burning and careless activities by human beings.

"Stubble burning is becoming a season greetings to Delhi and the winds are not helping either ... The national capital is going through capital punishment," he said. He said the Punjab chief minister had last year written to the prime minister for increasing the minimum support price of crops and had sought funds.

"The appeal was rejected as one particular state cannot be given privilege. The same letter came from him this year. He should actually see his own backyard," he said. Punjab, the union minister said, had been provided 1500 machines for turning the stubble into manure without burning it.

It had sought Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre in October for farmers so that they can remove paddy straw without burning it to check pollution and soil damage. The state had on Tuesday reported the season's highest farm fire count at 6,668 as farmers continued to defy a ban imposed on stubble burning. It triggered fears of upending the gradual improvement in air quality registered over the past two days.

While the Delhi government has blamed crop residue burning in neighbouring states for toxic haze over the city, the farmers express helplessness at not having any viable alternative to stubble burning. Referring to the lack of steps by the people to check air pollution, Supriyo said "If we had only understood how important is to carry out our very own tradition of sprinkling water in front of houses or shops so that dust does not become a burden ... We have not been careful of what is needed to be done for the environment".

Elaborating, he said even police vehicles in some cities do not have pollution under control certificates. He said the careless activities of people is one of the factors that cause the environmental degradation.

"We have taken the world so much for granted that a lot of energy of the scientists is being expended to cure diseases because prevention steps are not in place. Cases of dengue and water-borne diseases are being reported from many cities, every year. But are we eliminating the causes of the diseases?" he asked. There should be a mini science and technology ministry within each ministry to enrich them to innovate in a scientific manner, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's new bail application; warns against leaks to media

In a setback to Nirav Modi, a UK court yet again rejected a bail plea of the fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday despite an offer of an unprecedented bail package, which included 4-million pounds in security as well as house arrest akin ...

Punjab: Commemorative gold, silver coins on 550th Parkash Purab big hit with devotees

Ahead of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the special gold and silver commemorative coins issued by Punjab government have become an instant hit with the devotees. The coins are being sold at an exhibition being held by the Punjab...

EID Parry reports July-Sept net at Rs 380.36 crore

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit at Rs 380.36 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based Murugappa Group firm had registered net profit at Rs 250.22 crore the same quarter last...

Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Its going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies. The event is set to start on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019