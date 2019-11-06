International Development News
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari clash: Punjab Police supports Delhi Police, demands strict action against assailants

The Punjab Police on Wednesday extended support to Delhi Police in the wake of the alleged assault by lawyers in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:08 IST
Tis Hazari clash: Punjab Police supports Delhi Police, demands strict action against assailants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police on Wednesday extended support to Delhi Police in the wake of the alleged assault by lawyers in the national capital. "The Punjab Police has come out in solidarity and support of their colleagues in the Delhi Police in the wake of the assault on the latter by lawyers in the national capital," a statement from the Punjab Police said.

A resolution passed by the Punjab Police strongly condemned the attack and demanded justice, along with exemplary action against those responsible. "All IPS and PPS officers of the Punjab Police condemn the brutal attack on officers of Delhi Police in the strongest possible terms. Such assaults on Police officers or their humiliation during discharge of their onerous official duties cannot be tolerated. No section of society or class of people is above the constitution and the law," the resolution read.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Dinkar Gupta tweeted, "All officers of Punjab Police stand total support and solidarity with Delhi Police in demand for justice and call for exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults." The DGP said the attack on the police officers by the lawyers in Delhi was in "violation of all tenets of law and totally unpardonable".

Asking criminal justice system to take cognisance of the matter and ensure necessary action, he said, "If lawful action were not taken promptly against the guilty, it was likely to damage the morale of the police officers, who put their life on stake every day in the line of duty, especially in the border states of the country, such as Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir." A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.On Tuesday, police personnel and their family members had staged a massive protest in the national capital to demand immediate action against the lawyers. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi HC initiates hearing on clash between lawyers, police at Tis Hazari court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested: Officials.

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested Officials....

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources

The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government s...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

Iran's Fordow plant to start enriching uranium at midnight: official

Irans Fordow plant will begin enriching uranium from midnight 2030 GMT, a spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy agency said on Wednesday. In the coming hours, the process of injecting uranium hexafluoride gas into the centrifuges at the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019