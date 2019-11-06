International Development News
Kartarpur corridor reflects Modi govt's commitment to preserve rich heritage of Guru Nanak: Shah

History will be created when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday, and it reflects the NDA government's commitment towards preserving the rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. In a series of tweets, Shah also said with the inauguration of the corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, a long-cherished dream of millions of followers of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, will be realised.

"Kartarpur Sahib corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi govt's commitment towards preserving our rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji," he said. The home minister said with opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the prime minister has realised the long-cherished dream of millions of devotees.

"On (Nov) 9th, let's witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation," he said. Home Ministry officials said Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary. He will also flag off the first 'Jatha' (delegation) of pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak.

"The policies of the prime minister have melted the borders that stood in the way of faith and religion," an official said. In September, India and Pakistan agreed on visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor. Pilgrims will only have to carry their passports to visit the revered gurdwara in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

Persons of Indian origin holding OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card too can visit the Gurdwara using the Kartarpur corridor. It was also decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine everyday and that additional pilgrims will be allowed on special occasions, subject to capacity expansion of facilities by Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have also decided that the corridor will be operational throughout the year, seven days a week and that pilgrims will have a choice to visit it as individuals or in groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

