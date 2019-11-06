Shah calls Kartarpur Corridor 'historic' achievement, says PM Modi realised long-cherished dream of millions

Ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday released a video to mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the "long-cherished" dream of millions. "Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi govt's commitment towards preserving our rich heritage & universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji," he tweeted.

"With opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab, PM Narendra Modi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions.On 9th, let's witness history being created as PM Narendra Modi dedicates this corridor to the nation," Shah said in another tweet. The video, tweeted by Shah highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his policies, made possible for pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib located in Pakistan without any visa. It also showcased amenities including passenger terminal and 4.190 km highway built to make it convenient for pilgrims visiting the Gurudwara.

The video also emphasised that Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak Dev had spent many years of his life has been developed as a heritage town and the railway station is also upgraded. The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, will take place later this week. Indian Railways is also running specials trains so that people in large numbers can witness the historic event.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

