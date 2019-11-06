Rajasthan Financial Corporation official arrested for taking bribe

An assistant manager of the Rajasthan Financial Corporation on Wednesday was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man, an official said. Bajrang Lal, posted at the Sitapura branch of the corporation, had demanded a bribe from a factory owner to release a cheque of the sanctioned loan, DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Alok Tripathi said.

The complainant had taken a loan of Rs 1.75 crore and on Wednesday a cheque of Rs 62 lakh was to be released as the first installment, he said. A case has been registered against the accused officer under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, Tripathi said.

