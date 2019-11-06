International Development News
Posters in Bihar town promise reward for giving clues to CBI

  Muzaffarpur
  Updated: 06-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:42 IST
Residents of this north Bihar town were on Wednesday shocked to find posters pasted on walls promising a reward of Rs 10 lakh to whoever provided the CBI with any clues regarding a seven-year-old case relating to abduction and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The posters, purportedly issued on behalf of an inspector in the special crimes branch of the CBI office in Patna, carried four phone numbers three landline and a mobile besides an email address for providing any information with regard to the disappearance of Navaruna Chakravarty, a resident of Jawaharlal Road here.

The posters also carry a photograph of the girl,the mention of her kidnapping from her residence on the intervening night of September 18 and 19, 2012 and the recovery of her body from a ditch in front of the house a week later. The girl was abducted by unidentified persons who had barged into her room by cutting through the grille of the window.

The matter was brought to the notice of the police after her family members, who were said to have been under pressure from land sharks to sell out their property and shift elsewhere, lodged a case about the girl having gone missing. The case was handed to the CBI by the Nitish Kumar government a few months later following a huge outcry.

Her distraught father Atulya Chakravarty, who is in his 60s, told reporters upon noticing the posters "I am distressed by this new drama which seems to be yet another attempt to brush the under the carpet a matter which, I have repeatedly alleged, involves land sharks, top police officials and bureaucrats". In just a few months from now, seven years of CBI inquiry would be complete. The matter was handed over to the federal probe agency since it had become amply clear that the CID, which was earlier handling the case, would not conduct a fair investigation and trial, he said.

"An IO who went straight, was shunted out and forced to take VRS while others who took over afterwards either behaved like henchmen of those whose involvement is suspected or went about their duties resignedly", Chakravarty alleged. The CBI has been pulled up even by the Supreme Court time and again for dragging its feet. So many attempts have been made to twist the case, he alleged.

"First, attempts were made to present it as a matter of the girl having eloped with some unknown paramour, then attempts were made to put us, her bereaved family members, in the dock by painting it as a suspected case of honour killing. None of these theories could hold water", he lamented.

"The problem with CBI is, they know who are behind the abduction and murder of my daughter. But, in a country where constitutional institutions are rapidly losing credibility, much cannot be expected from the CBI. "I have written letters to the Supreme Court about the agencys sleuths being chummy with the high-profile suspects and the threats that I apprehend to myself and my family", he alleged.

Chakravarty said it was now just the highest court of the land from which he can expect some hope. Meanwhile, no CBI official was available for comments..

