Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday.

Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal
60 students fall sick after eating mid-day meal in Karnataka [Photo/ANI].

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.

Parents of the children are demanding that the school administration must admit their mistake. "We are poor people. The school administration and the cooks who prepare the food for children have to take responsibility. Due to god's grace children are fine...If anything will go wrong, who will take responsibility? Totally there were 200 children in school, over 20 children are affected. Everyone had food. Initially, it was said that lizard fell in the food," said the father of one of the victims.

A similar incident was also reported in July this year in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur where 20 students of Ramakrishna Mission School were hospitalised after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal in Tadepalli town. After consuming the food, the children allegedly complained of vomiting and lost consciousness, following which they were rushed to a hospital. (ANI)

Also Read: 42 students injured as school veranda collapses in Nepal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

