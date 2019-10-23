42 students injured as school veranda collapses in Nepal

At least 42 students were injured when a veranda of a school collapsed in the outskirts of Kathmandu on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at Vidyakunj English Boarding School situated at Dharmasthali area.

The students sustained injuries when the veranda, from where they were watching a football match, collapsed as the weak structure could not bear their weight, police said. The injured were admitted in a hospital in Kathmandu, they said, adding that the school management has initiated an internal probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)