Dalit woman gang-raped in MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shajapur
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:58 IST
Dalit woman gang-raped in MP

A 35-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, including two wardens of the Sarangpur sub-jail, in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused wardens had allegedly asked the woman over phone to visit the sub-jail in Rajgarh district claiming that her husband, who is lodged in the facility, had taken ill, a police officer said.

"The woman informed the warden that she won't be able to visit the jail as she had no means of transport available. Later, a man, identified as Ramchandra Gurjar, called up the woman and offered to take her to the sub-jail," said Premlata Khatri, incharge, Salsalai police station where the FIR was registered on Wednesday.

When the woman accompanied by Ramchandra Gurjar reached Kithor ki Baldi on way to Sarangpur around 8 pm on November 1, other accused joined in and raped her by taking turns. Besides Gurjar, others are identified as Malam Singh Raghuvanshi and Hariram (both jail wardens) and Sagar Gurjar, Khatri said.

After the woman lodged an FIR with Salsalai police, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape and the SC/ST Act, the police officer said. On the delay of over four days in filing the case by the woman, the officer said the victim told police that she had fallen sick after the incident.

No arrest is made so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

