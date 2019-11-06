International Development News
Development News Edition

Meghalaya keen on improving trade ties with B'desh : Conrad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:58 IST
Meghalaya keen on improving trade ties with B'desh : Conrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government is keen on improving trade with Bangladesh. Conrad, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh by road, said Meghalaya accounts for a mere .7 per cent of the USD 10 billion trade between India and the neighbouring country though the state shares a 443-km-long boundary with it.

The trade between Meghalaya and Bangladesh has to increase, he said. "We share strong cultural and historical ties. Yet we have not been able to figure out how we can improve things.

There is definitely a gap that we have not been paying attention to. There are very low-hanging fruits and just basic connection facilitated by meetings like these can be the solution," Conrad said in a video message. In his meeting with the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce last night he suggested that its members visit Meghalaya and improve connectivity to ensure a hassle-free to and fro travel between Bangladesh and the state after dialogue with the Centre.

The chief minister said that the tourism sector is already moving forward and while crossing over to Bangladesh on Tuesday he had met a number of visitors from Bangladesh finishing their paperwork after their visit from nearby tourist locations in Meghalaya. "There are small measures that need to be taken for things to improve and this connection between tour operators, hoteliers and other stakeholders will ensure that we have traffic moving both ways and allow citizens of Sylhet to visit Meghalaya and vice versa," he said.

The chief minister said that the trip to Bangladesh that he has undertaken with his colleagues is just the beginning. I encourage our tour operators to connect with each other and build the relationship. We are here to open things, to discuss, to initiate and tourism is one sector that will be a good start for our countries". The reason why my Government decided to travel long distance by road is to connect with the people and feel what they feel and to be able to work collectively to figure out how we can take things forward, he said.

Conrad also urged the governments of India and Bangaldesh to protect and preserve the historical remains at Jaintiapur in Bangladesh, which was an important place for the Jaintia tribes before Independence. We urge the governments of India and Bangladesh to fund the protection and preservation of Jaintiapur, which holds great history of our tribes, he said after paying a visit to Jaintiapur on Tuesday evening.

Jaintiapur was the winter capital of the erstwhile Jaintia kings and there are ruins of the palace. The Jaintia kingdom was spread across present-day Sylhet in Bangladesh and Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. It was annexed by the British in 1835. The Jaintia people were animists believing in a supernatural power that organizes and animates the material universe and the society matriarchal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Global Investors' Meet in HP tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day global investors meet at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Tomorrow, I join the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet. The Summit is being held in picturesque Dharamshala, wh...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. The shootings took plac...

UPDATE 4-Three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at Jordan tourist spot

Three Mexican tourists and one Swiss were wounded along with four locals in Jordan on Wednesday when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jerash city, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins, Jordans minister of health said.Four...

Andhra Pradesh: Family tries to commit suicide at Ramakuppam MRO office

A family allegedly tried to attempt suicide at Ramakuppam MRO office in Chittoor district. They alleged that MRO officials have issued passbook, for the land which he has been cultivating for a long time, to someone else.Babu Naik, one of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019