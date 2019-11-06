Youth Cong distributes masks, attacks BJP, AAP for air pollution crisis in Delhi

Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) distributed anti-pollution masks at Connaught Place here on Wednesday and formed a human chain in protest against the BJP-led Centre and the AAP government in Delhi for the poor air quality in the national capital. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened this weekend, turning the capital into a gas chamber, IYC president Srinivas BV said.

"No concrete steps are being taken by both the central and Delhi governments to curb the menace and provide any respite to the people of the city," he alleged. Srinivas accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in "shadow boxing" over the air pollution crisis in Delhi and trading charges without focussing on solving the problem.

