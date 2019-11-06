C'garh: Man injured in IED blast

A 40-year-old man was injured on Wednesday after he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said. Prime facie, the ultras had planted the low-intensity explosive at the entrance of a dilapidated house belonging to Home Guard Hidmo Ram in Toynar village, a police official said.

Ram had shifted to Jagdalpur and no one stays in the house. The incident took place when Pilu Kashyap, who was working in the field of Ram, was entering the house to keep paddy.

He was first rushed to a local hospital by villagers and then to Jagdalpur town for better treatment, the official said, adding that Kashyap is out of danger. A search operation has been launched in the area..

