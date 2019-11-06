International Development News
Development News Edition

C'garh: Man injured in IED blast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jagdalpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:22 IST
C'garh: Man injured in IED blast

A 40-year-old man was injured on Wednesday after he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said. Prime facie, the ultras had planted the low-intensity explosive at the entrance of a dilapidated house belonging to Home Guard Hidmo Ram in Toynar village, a police official said.

Ram had shifted to Jagdalpur and no one stays in the house. The incident took place when Pilu Kashyap, who was working in the field of Ram, was entering the house to keep paddy.

He was first rushed to a local hospital by villagers and then to Jagdalpur town for better treatment, the official said, adding that Kashyap is out of danger. A search operation has been launched in the area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Centre will act as facilitator for import of onion: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the Centre will act as a facilitator for import of onion. The Union Government is taking all possible steps to curb price rise including creating a buffer stock of 56,700 tons of onions...

Prioritise giving machines to UP, Pb, Hry famers to check stubble burning: PM to agri ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed the Union Agriculture Ministry to give priority to farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in distributing equipment to prevent stubble burning. This came on a day the Supreme Court la...

IMF wants govt to be more credible, transparent on fiscal nos

New Delhi needs to become more transparent on the fiscal numbers as it is a laggard among the G20 peers on this front, a senior official from the International Monetary Fund said here on Wednesday. The government has been missing its budge...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court weighs important environmental case from Hawaii

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday wrestled over whether a wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii is subject to a landmark federal law aimed at curbing water pollution in an important environmental case, with justices on both sides of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019