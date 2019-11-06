International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha to supply onions through fair-price shops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:34 IST
Odisha to supply onions through fair-price shops

With the price of onions skyrocketing due to low procurement from other states, the Odisha government on Wednesday said it will supply the vegetable through fair-price shops and 'maitree' outlets. The price of onions is showing an upward trend and selling at Rs 4,800-6,200 per quintal and Rs 52-70 per kilogram in different markets of the state, an official said.

"It is requested to take necessary steps to make available onions at government fair-price shops and 'maitree' outlets procuring from local markets and sell to consumers on no-profit, no-loss basis till normal situation arises," the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department said in a letter to all the district collectors. J K Lakra, additional secretary in the department, said heavy rainfall during the months of October and November resulted in widespread damage of kharif crop.

Odisha's Food Supplies and Civil Supplies Minister R P Swain had on Tuesday said the price of onions may further go up by Rs 6-10 per kilogram, due to rain in three supplier states. The minister also said the state government has decided to open outlets to ensure that consumers get onions at "proper prices"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Militia in Congo kills 10 civilians in village raid

Armed attackers killed 10 people and kidnapped two others during a raid on a village in eastern Congo, a local official said on Tuesday, accusing the fighters of belonging to an Islamist rebel militia. The attack comes five days after the D...

Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week: US lawmaker

Washington, Nov 6 AFP The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump will occur over two days next week, the congressman overseeing the process said Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-ant...

INTERVIEW-Women's squash champion hopes winning more than male peer marks new era

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nour El Sherbini was six-years-old when she first followed her brother onto a squash court in Alexandria, Egypt, and she was competing in tournaments at the age of eight.Although n...

Russia seeks extradition of aerospace manager facing US charges

Russia on Wednesday launched legal moves to secure the extradition from Italy of a top manager at a state aerospace corporation who faces US charges of conspiracy to steal trade secrets. A Moscow court declared Alexander Korshunov, a top ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019