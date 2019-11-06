Rajasthan Patrika group chairman Gulab Kothari to be awarded Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award by PCI

Rajasthan Patrika group chairman Gulab Kothari has been chosen for the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award, presented by the Press Council of India, for his outstanding contribution towards journalism, the council announced on Wednesday. The award will be presented on November 16 on the occasion of the National Press Day.

In a statement, the Press Council of India (PCI) also announced other winners of the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2019. Sanjay Saini, Correspondent, Dainik Bhaskar, Mandi, and Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director, India Today, have been jointly named as winners of the award in the category of 'Rural Journalism'.

Shiva Swarup Awasthi, Senior Reporter of Dainik Jagran, and Anu Abrahim, sub-editor of Matrubhumi, Calicut, have been selected under the award category of Developmental Reporting, the PCI said in a statement. Krishn Kaushik and Sandeep Singh of Indian Express have been selected as winners under the award category of 'Financial Reporting'.

P G Unnikrishnan, Senior Photographer, The Matrubhumi, and Akhil E S, News Photographer, Matrubhumi, were named as winners of the award in the 'Photo Journalism-Single News Picture' category. Sipra Das, Consulting Editor (Photography), India Empire Magazine and Parliamentarian Magazine, has been selected in the category of 'Photo Journalism-Photo Feature', the statement said.

Under the 'Sports Reporting' category, Saurabh Duggal from the Hidustan Times has been named the winner. Ruby Sarkar, Special Correspondent, Deshbandhu, Bhopal, has been selected for the award category of 'gender based reporting'.

The selection of awardees was carried out by a jury comprising eminent members of the PCI such as Jai Shankar Gupta, Balwinder Singh and Ashok Upadhyaya among others.

