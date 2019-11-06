International Development News
Development News Edition

MP DGP's directives against mistreatment of SC/ST members

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:08 IST
MP DGP's directives against mistreatment of SC/ST members

Directives issued by the Madhya Pradesh DGP asking police officials to ensure that no person, especially one belonging to SC or ST community, is mistreated in custody drew flak from the BJP on Wednesday. The opposition party called it an attempt to "divide society" for its reference to specific communities.

In a communication isssued on November 4, the state Police Headquarters (PHQ) directed cops across the state to ensure that no person, especially a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes is arrested without following laid-down norms or is mistreated in custody. The advisory, issued by Director General of Police V K Singh to all district police heads, followed observations made by the National SC/ST Commission that those from backward communities are often mistreated in custody in Madhya Pradesh.

The order went viral on social media and attracted criticism from the opposition party which said such a fiat should apply irrespective of person's caste or community. "It is an attempt to divide society. Instead of such a directive, the DGP should have issued an order that the rule of law should be followed for all," state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.

"There are many sensitive areas in Madhy Pradesh which had witnessed violence in the past on caste and communal lines. It would have been better if (directives had asked that) existing laws be religiously followed and injustice not done to anyone," he said. Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said there was nothing wrong with the directives.

"BJP leaders do not read before reacting. The directives clearly state that any person (should not be mistreated)...reference to SC/ST was especially made as few such incidents were pointed out by the National SC/ST Commission," he said. Police spokesperson Ashutosh Pratap Singh said the commission had given specific directions over an incident in Alirajpur district where a few tribals were taken into custody and meted out ill-treatment.

It had asked the PHQ and DGP to issue directives to ensure that SC/ST community members are not subjected to such atrocities while in custody, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House committee to kick off public impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week, the panels Democratic chairman said on Wednesday. William Taylor, the top U...

Russia strikes kill six civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Al-Sahaara Syria, Nov 6 AFP Air strikes by regime ally Russia killed six civilians in an embattled anti-government bastion in northwestern Syria Wednesday, a Britain-based war monitor said. At least 20 others were also wounded in the attack...

Patnaik appeals to police personnel to sideline provocation, maintain dignity

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to police personnel on Wednesday to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of the force. In a statement to the police personnel, Patnaik said, I had appealed to you yesterday tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019