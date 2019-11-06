TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam to visit US

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will embark on a ten-day official tour of the US from Friday, close on the heels of Chief minister K Palaniswami visited it to woo investors. Panneerselvam is scheduled to attend various engagements, including holding discussions on attracting investments to the state and meeting World Bank officials, an official release said here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Palaniswami had undertaken a three-nation tour, including the US, in August-September in an effort to bring more investments to the state. During the visit, investments to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore had been committed to the state, the government had said.

The deputy chief minister's engagements include meeting with the officials of International Finance Corporation and visiting projects related to Housing and Urban Development. Panneerselvam, to be accompanied by Principal Finance Secretary S Krishnan, will visit the US cities of Chicago, Houston, Washington DC and New York, the release said.

He will inaugurate an Electronics Donor Board for a Tamil Chair at the University of Houston, it added. Panneerselvam will leave for the US on November 8 and return on November 17..

