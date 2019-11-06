Cabinet nod to MoUs with various countries on training, health, taxation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a raft of agreements to be signed with various countries, including the one on avoiding double taxation with Brazil and training judicial officers from the Maldives. The proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maldives will promote cooperation between the two countries in judicial and other legal areas, and enable the exchange of knowledge and technology in training and capacity building.

Another MoU approved deals in collaboration with Germany in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons with disabilities. The MoU has already been signed and the cabinet gave its ex post facto approval.

The Cabinet also gave ex post facto approval for an MoU between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusecs of water from Feni River by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town in Tripura. India will be signing a protocol with Brazil to amend the convention between the two countries for avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

After Wednesday's Cabinet approval, necessary formalities for bringing the protocol into force will be through updation of the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention's (DTAC) provisions to international standards. The amending protocol between India and Brazil will facilitate the elimination of double taxation, a statement said.

