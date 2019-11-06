Andhra: Man held with 120 kg cannabis

Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly possessing 120 kg cannabis worth around Rs 20 lakhs at Madugula check post in Visakhapatnam district. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at Madugula check post. Following this, they found a van carrying 120 kg of cannabis.

Police have seized the van and drugs, and the accused has been taken into custody. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

