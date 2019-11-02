HP: Man held with 914 grams of cannabis in Kullu

A man was arrested and 914 grams of cannabis was seized from his possession at By-Pass Road Manali on Saturday, according to a statement issued by Kullu District Police.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Thakur, 21, a native of Kullu. He was arrested during patrolling in the area by police.

A case has been against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)

Also Read: Medicinal cannabis not proven in mental health, study finds

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)