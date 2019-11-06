Maha: Fake cartons of renowned brands seized in Thane

Thane police on Wednesday claimed to have seized fake cartons and corrugated boxes of renowned brands worth Rs 25 crore from a warehouse in Bhiwandi in the district. On a tip-off, the police raided the warehouse located at Parasnath Compound in Dapoda area, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

They found fake cartons of well-known electronic and computer accessories brands, she said. Police suspect that these boxes and cartons were supplied to peddlers of fake branded goods.

Kishore Bera (28), the warehouse owner was arrested and further probe was on, Narkar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)