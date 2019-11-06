Cabinet approves MoU between India, Maldives on training and capacity-building
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Maldives on training and capacity-building for Maldivian judicial officers in India.
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Maldives on training and capacity-building for Maldivian judicial officers in India.
An official release said the MoU will promote cooperation between India and the Maldives in judicial and other legal areas and enable exchange of knowledge and technology in training and capacity building. (ANI)
Also Read: Maldives bans group over Islamic radicalization report
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maldives
- Cabinet
- India
- officers
- capacity building
ALSO READ
UP cabinet decides to exempt tax on 'Saand ki Aankh' film
Assam Cabinet denying govt job to those having more than 2 children is unconstitutional : Harish Rawat
UP cabinet decides to exempt tax on 'Saand ki Aankh' film
Cabinet raises minimum support price of wheat, other crops: I&B Minister.
UPDATE 1-Indonesia cabinet unveiled, includes president's main rival